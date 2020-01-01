SC Villa's Kirya reveals offers abroad, Wasswa dismisses retirement calls

The 24-year old star has been part of the Jogoos for the last six seasons but could be on his way out

SC Villa star Ambrose Kirya has revealed he has received three offers from abroad and is willing to take accept one once his contract expires in June.

Kirya has spent six seasons with the former Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions but is now ready for professional footwall away from home.

“My target now is to go and play professional football when my contract gets done, I already have an offer here [in Uganda] and some other three abroad, so I am certain everything will work out,” Kirya told Football256.

SC Villa almost got relegated during the 2018/19 season but they have been a good side in the currently suspended campaign, where they are third on the log.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and has crowned that achievement with five assists.

“Last season wasn’t good for me, the team was almost relegated but we fought so hard to ensure we remained in the league,” he said.

“But I am glad it’s changed for the better because we’ve worked as a unit with the coaches.”

Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Hassan Wasswa has told off critics who have urged him to retire from international football.

Wasswa, 32, has been playing for the Cranes since 2006 and states he is the only one who can decide when to hang up his boots.

“People have their own opinions but when I started playing football no one told me to play football,” Wsswa told Football256.

“So, I know when to get done with my football career. I still have the energy and zeal in me so no one has the right to tell me to retire.”

The Ugandan international nearly moved to Saudi Arabian second-tier side Jeddah in 2019 and has blamed the club for contractual dishonesty.

“They [Jeddah] changed everything in the contract contrary to what we’d agreed on and I told them if they can’t comply with what we agreed on, they should cancel the contract,” claimed Wasswa.

With many expecting to see the former SC Villa midfielder retire, he has maintained he is not yet ready to do so.

“I can’t take a break from what I love. I am playing football and at the same time focusing on my businesses and that’s normal. We can’t focus on one thing.

“For me right now I think I have reached my targets but I will continue to keep the focus and work hard as I always do.”