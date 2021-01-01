SC Villa's Kaziba reveals Kiggundu suffered hamstring injury against Busoga United

The star becomes the seventh player for the Jogoo to be hurt as games come thick and fast

Sports Club Villa head coach Edward Kaziba has given an update on Moses Kiggundu who was injured in their Tuesday Ugandan Premier League tie against Busoga United.

Kiggundu was replaced early by Fred Agandu forcing Joseph Nsubuga to switch to the centre-back position as Kaziba was forced to make a defensive change before they drew 1-1; their fifth draw of the season. The coach has now revealed Kiggundu suffered a hamstring injury and his return is not clear at this point.

“Kiggundu is now the seventh member of my team to be injured. He went off due to a hamstring problem," Kaziba told the club's website. "I will wait on the clarity of the extent of his injury from my medical team after assessments have been done."

Kiggundu joins a list of injured players that include Mohammedi Nsereko, Nasser Lukwago, Andrew Kiwanuka, Abdallah Ssekandi, Benson Muhindo and Francis Olaki.

The Jogoo were forced to fight and earn a point from the draw as they conceded first against the struggling Premier League rivals when Derrick Ndahiro was beaten in an aerial challenge in the build-up to the goal conceded early in the first half. It was the fourth consecutive time that the record league champions conceded first in the ongoing season.

Kaziba's side was saved by a good combination between Isaac Ogwang and Ronald Ssekiganda as the former scored for the first time since he netted a brace in matchday two against Mbarara City.

Kaziba chose to reflect on the upcoming game instead of talking about the dropped points on Tuesday.

"We lost two important points but now the focus shifts to making amends for our next game," the coach continued. "We are going to iron out Tuesday's mistakes from the game so that on Saturday we return with a win."

SC Villa, Onduparaka FC and Premier Uganda People's Defence Forces FC have 15 points after nine games as the race proves to be tight especially for midtable teams.

On February 27, they will be up against debutants UPDF before playing Kyetume FC as they try to chase points that would help them close in on the leading pack led by Vipers SC, Police FC and Express FC.