SC Villa's Kaziba confident despite injury, suspension concerns ahead of Wakiso Giants tie

The Jogoos will be on the road in search of a maiden league win against the Purple Sharks since the season began

Sports Club Villa head coach Edward Kaziba is confident ahead of the Ugandan Premier League encounter against Wakiso Giants despite the absence of a number of players.

Moses Kigunddu, Amir Kakomo and Emmanuel Alex Wasswa will miss the trip to Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium as they are suspended due to the accumulated yellow cards while Benson Muhindo is injured after he limped out during their match against Malaba Youth Sports Development.

SC Villa are yet to win a single game away from home this season and the Wakiso Giants encounter will offer them another moment to try and get the elusive away points.

"We come into this game very optimistic that we’ll collect our first maximum points away from home on Wednesday," Kaziba told the club's website.

"The team has trained well and we have carefully analysed Wednesday’s opponents in order to achieve our primary objective on Wednesday.

“We have very good replacements for those out of this tie. Throughout the training sessions in preparation for this encounter, other members of the team have exhibited their capabilities to fit in the places of those who are not available."

As the Jogoos are set to miss a number of key stars, the Purple Sharks will have Tom Masiko and Simon Namwanja available once more after recovering from injuries. However, long-term absentee Edward Sabulo will not be available.

The two sides did not meet in the second round of the 2019/20 season since the league had been suspended due to the coronavirus when the game was scheduled to take place. However, the 16-time champions had emerged winners in the first meeting of the season with Kakomo and David Owori scoring the winnings goals.

Currently, the two sides are separated by just two points with SC Villa sitting sixth with 10 points while the Purple Sharks are 11th. In the six games Wakiso Giants have played, they have emerged winners once while the other games have ended in draws. On the other hand, Kaziba's side has won three matches, have drawn once and have lost two games.

SC Villa matchday squad:

Goalkeepers: Saidi Keni, Meddie Kibirige.

Article continues below

Defenders: Fred Agandu, Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiro, Andrew Kiwanuka, Nasser Lukwago, Asuman Harisheh.

Midfielders: Derrick Ssekiranda, Muhammed Ssenoga, Sadam Masereka Ronald Ssekiganda, Goffin Oyirwoth, Nicholas Kabonge.

Strikers: Ronald Olaki, Isaac Ogwang, Faizah Muwawu, Faizo Kazibwe, Abdallah Salim.