SC Villa's Kakomo reveals how missing Uganda call-up inspired him

The midfielder hoped to earn a slot in the Cranes side but coach Johnathan McKinstry overlooked him in February

SC Villa midfielder Amir Kakomo has revealed a failure to get a national team call-up for the African Nations Championship (Chan) gave him a reason to work harder.

Despite having a good season with Villa, Kaomo did not earn a slot in the provisional squad named by Johnathan McKinstry in late February, but says he took it as a source of courage which helped him to work even harder.

“As a football player, my next target is to go to the next level, then maybe play for the national team,” Kakomo, 21, told Sports256.

“I was hopeful that I was going to make the Chan provisional squad but this [missing out] gives me the courage to work harder to achieve it, just like have managed to be a key player in the Villa squad.

“So, I am so much focused on playing for the Cranes before I can later think of professional football because I believe I can put up what is needed if my chance strikes.”

Kakomo played in 22 games of the 25 Premier League assignments and scored against Wakiso Giants and heavyweights KCCA FC.

He said the performances were inspired by the dream of turning out for a European club in future.

“I am inspired by the big dreams I have and it has always forced me to work so hard and I think that’s why I have put up a good performance,” the midfielder added.

“I want to play professional football in Europe and it’s my biggest dream. The coaches believe in me which has given me more confidence not to let them down.”

The University Football League (UFL) graduate revealed how he managed to remain a regular starter for the Jogoos, who finished third when the UPL was cancelled.

“Villa are a team that has a lot of pressure, the fans are so demanding, so you have to be strong mentally and physically to live up to the fans expected standards,” explained Kakomo.

“We have many good players at Villa, so, I make sure I am better in the next match not to grant my starting place to another person, so this also pushes me.

“After club training in the morning, I always go back home and do extra training.”

Kakomo also explained how he looks up to the former Cranes' midfielder Tony Mawejje as his local inspiration.

“I didn’t get chance to watch him [Mawejje] for so long, but the little have watched, I loved so much his confidence in possession, his awareness was superb and they are very important wherever you are in the centre of the field, this helps you to deliver a good ball and make interceptions,” he concluded.

“Then, maintaining his national team place for such a long time, was as well incredible.”