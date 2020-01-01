'SC Villa's bad game against URA a result of fatigue' - Kaziba

The tactician believes his charges had little time to recover and it affected them

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has blamed fatigue for his team's 2-1 loss in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) game against URA FC on Saturday.

The Jogoos had taken a deserved lead in the 16th minute through a penalty converted by Derrick Ndahiro but Nyakoojo Benjamin brought the Taxmen level in the 31st minute after jumping the highest to power home a perfectly-weighted Kyeyune Saidi cross from a free-kick.

With the match headed for a 1-1 draw, Kyeyune scored the winner with a beautifully taken header after an inch-perfect cross from Majewga Brian.

"Yes, we lost and still we did not have a good game generally and it is resulting from fatigue," Kaziba said after the game.

"We really never had enough time for recovery, because surely there was little time between when we last played and Saturday's game.

"Whereas our opponents played on Tuesday and at least for their case had some time to recover, you could see from the field of play fatigue cost us."

Meanwhile, Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru was impressed with the way his charges played in a 5-0 win over Kitara FC.

Ben Ocen grabbed a hat-trick while Hassan Muhamood and Yusuf Ssozi scored as well to help the Cops to a deserved win.

"We are now targeting and focusing on our next opponents on Tuesday and we ask God to guide us in that one too," Mubiru said after the huge win.

"Praise goes to Allah, the most gracious and most merciful for everything he has enabled us to do, we thank him for the gift of life, for the effort in that we have played the entire 90 minutes without any injury.

"We thank him for the results, it has been a very good goal margin and a relatively good performance as we have some areas that still need to be rectified, but at least it is promising.

"I thank the boys for the effort and commitment they put it in, it has been a very good performance by everyone."

The 2005 league champions have now managed to collect seven points from the three games played.

They will host Busoga United in their next UPL game.