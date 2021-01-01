SC Villa’s Abdallah explains meaning of number 10 tattoo

The midfielder states the imagery is to honour his late father who supported his wish and dream to become a professional footballer

Sports Club Villa youngster Salim Abdallah has explained why he carries a number 10 tattoo on his leg.

Abdallah said the tattoo is a sign of respect for his departed father who gave him great support while he was young as he chased the dream of becoming a professional footballer.

“My parents have been very supportive in my football journey,” Abdallah told the club’s portal. “While he was still alive, my father always inspired and encouraged me that I have to play professional football when I grow.

“He also said that I should put on the number 10 and when he passed on, in his honour I got the number 10 tattooed on my right leg to remember him.”

The 20-year-old also spoke about the support from his mother, from buying what he needs on the pitch to the inspiration she has been since he turned pro.

“My mother on the other hand continues to support my career up to this day. Growing up, she bought all the necessary attires for me to play in,” he added.

“Today, she continues to encourage me to train hard and always believe in myself.”

The starlet was promoted to the senior team in the 2019/20 season and although he has not enjoyed a breakthrough into the starting XI regularly so far, he declared he has seen his career progress nonetheless.

“From the junior team, I learned very many important things which I have carried forward to the senior team. I learned discipline on and off the pitch,” Abdallah added.

“My coaches also taught me very well about the positional play that on and off-ball movements while on the pitch, I thank them for that.

“These skills have helped me a lot settle into the senior team without struggling.”

Abdallah also pointed out differences from how life is at the senior and at the junior teams.

“Transitioning from the junior to the senior team is every youth player’s dream,” explained the midfielder.

“It is a long journey both physically and mentally because the priorities of the junior team differ from those of the senior team. In the junior team, the main emphasis is on building the style of play and there is little competition.

“At the senior team, there is a new challenge which needs to be mentally strong. There is a lot of hard work and competition at the senior team even during training. The training is usually very tense in that we not only compete for starting slots but also being included in the matchday squad.

“On match days, the intensity of the game being played is so high and every player is obliged to pay maximum attention to what is going on even if you are not playing. In the senior team, there are high expectations of you unlike in the junior team.”

Abdallah has often enjoyed minutes coming from the substitutes bench in the Uganda Premier League.