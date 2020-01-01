SC Villa will pose a huge threat against Vipers SC – Golola

The Venoms coach says his side will not underrate the record winners of the league when they face off on Friday

Vipers SC coach Edward Golola has admitted his side will face a tough task when they take on SC Villa in a Uganda Premier League match on Friday.

Vipers know the onus is on them and cannot afford to slip up against Villa following their emphatic 4-2 victory over Proline FC on Tuesday.

The Venoms, who are sitting at the summit of the table with 42 points from 17 games, seven ahead of rivals KCCA FC who lost 2-1 to Bright Stars FC away at Kavumba, will welcome the Jogoos to their home turf for a Friday evening affair.

It is the reason coach Golola has urged his charges not to underestimate the visitors since they can cause an upset on any given day.

“We are definitely not thinking that some games are going to be easy. Instead, there may be some tension affecting my side but we know how to handle that,” Golola is quoted by the club’s official website.

“So, l expect Villa to have looked at our recent games and will be a very organised side coming at St Mary’s Stadium.”

Villa have neither won nor scored in any of their games after the turn of the year and will be anxious to break that jinx.

Edward Kaziba’s brigade failed to score against URA FC and Busoga United, throwing away six points in the process and there is no denying they will be under pressure.

The title-hungry Venoms have somewhat turned the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende into a fortress this season and will want to emphasise that notion against Villa.

Villa’s last visited on February 9, 2019, found them embroiled in a relegation fight while the home side were three points behind leaders KCCA.

The Jogoos, however, turned the tables on their hosts and ran out as 3-1 winners on the day to end the Venoms' unbeaten league run that season and their interest in the title.

Those memories are still fresh with vice-captain Geoffrey Wasswa, who has called upon his teammates to set the record straight and keep focusing in the title race.

“We need to do our best in each game. There is a need for teamwork, concentration, and sacrifice to make this happen,” Waiswa told the club website.

Golola will task leading marksman Fahad Bayo and new signing Paul Mucureezi to keep Villa’s defence busy as they will be the home side’s inspiration going forward.