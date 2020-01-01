SC Villa very confident to face KCCA FC – coach Mutebi

The two rivals and former champions are set to meet for the 20th tie between them as Kassasiro Boys remain unbeaten in the campaign

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) head coach Mike Mutebi has explained why Sports Club Villa will be more confident in the Tuesday Ugandan Premier League encounter.

Mutebi states the run the Jogoos have had in the last three games suggests they are a stronger side and thus would offer a tough game.

SC Villa have won a game against Mbarara City, drew 2-2 against BUL FC before they were defeated 3-1 by URA FC. On the other hand, KCCA have not dropped a point from their last three games against Bright Stars, Onduparaka and Mbarara City.

“They have had a good run, have picked some points and that means they are going to be very confident,” Mutebi told KCCA’s Online TV.

“This is going to be a very tough match as far as we are concerned especially that we are going to play away.

“These are two traditional and most successful clubs in Uganda. It is going to be a tough match as the rivalry will always be there between these two clubs and this will be seen on the pitch.”

Mutebi also gave an injury update on players who remain sidelined.

“We do not have Gift Ali, Poloto Julius, Juma Balinya and Moses Aliro. The fixture comes early for Sadat Anaku and Ali but we will see what happens against URA FC.”

KCCA won the last meeting against the Jogoos at the Phillip Omondi Stadium by a scoreline of 4-1.

It is the second away game for Kassasiro Boys in the season as they started with one against Bright Stars where they picked a 2-1 win.

KCCA have dominated this fixture as in the last 19 games they have picked wins on nine occasions compared to SC Villa’s two while eight games have ended in draws.

In the 19 games, KCCA have scored 27 goals while the record champions have netted 15.

In those games, KCCA have managed to collect 35 points while the Jogoos have harvested 14. The game is an opportunity for KCCA’s Denis Iguma to face his former club after he has played three league ties for the 13-time champions.