SC Villa triumph to seal double over Proline FC and move third

The Jogoos recovered from a goal down to pick up vital points and add more misery to the bottom-placed side on Saturday

SC Villa came from a goal down to register a 2-1 win over Proline FC in a Uganda Premier League match played on Saturday.

The Edward Kaziba led side went into the match seeking a double over their rivals since they had won the reverse fixture through a board room decision which awarded them the match.

However, Villa found themselves trailing in the 18th minute when Proline took a deserved lead courtesy of Kizza Hamisi. The goal somehow gave Proline the impetus to push for more as they pinned Villa in their own half but went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Villa pulled level when Ambrose Kirya converted from the spot after he was brought down inside the box by a Proline defender. Second-half substitute Benson Muhindo then sealed the points for Villa with a thunderous shot that beat the Proline keeper all the way.

The win enabled Villa to move third on the log with 37 points while Proline remains rooted at the bottom of the 16-team table after accumulating 15 points.

Meanwhile, Vipers SC will be keen to open up a five-point gap at the top of the table when they face BUL FC away in Jinja on Sunday.

Victory against BUL will restore normalcy and take Vipers to 49 points from 21 matches with just nine matches left in the campaign – as they prepare to face rivals KCCA in their next match on February 18 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

KCCA clawed back into contention for the title with a narrow 2-1 win over Maroons at Lugogo earlier this week to bring Vipers’ lead to just two points.

SC Villa: 29. Saidi Keni (GK) 16. IbrahiKibumba 3. Derrick Ndahiro 22. Moses Kiggundu 4. Asuman Harishe (c) 6. Amir Kakomo 31. Fred Agandu 15. David Owori 11. Ambrose Kirya 13. Ronald Magwali 33. Yayo Lutimba.

Subs 36. Sam Kivumbi (GK) 26. Brian Nsubuga 14. Salim Abdallah 17. Faizal Muwawu 20. Lincoln Mukisa 19. Abdallah Ssekandi 7. Benson Muhindo.