SC Villa, struggling Proline FC and Kyetume FC pick up vital victories

The Jogoos fought hard to pick up points which see them remain third after the midweek matchday action

SC Villa registered a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Onduparaka FC on Wednesday at the Mandela National Stadium in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match.

After a 0-0 draw at half-time, Ambrose Kirya struck the only goal of the match four minutes after the resumption of the second half. Amir Kikomo ended up winning the man of the match award though after a good performance in midfield to stifle Onduparaka's movements.

The Jogoos remained third after the slim win and enjoy 40 points now from 22 games while Onduparaka are ninth with 27 points.

More teams

At Kavumba Recreation Centre, Express FC emerged victors after beating struggling Tooro United 2-1.

Frank Ssenyondo scored for Express in the second minute of action after he received a superb assist from Dissan Galiwango.

The hosts extended their lead in the 37th minute when Frank Kalanda collected a loose ball and fired home to ensure they headed back into the tunnel for a breather with a good lead.

Tooro United got their only goal six minutes before the full-time whistle when Mike Kayowa found the back of the net to deny their opponents a clean sheet.

Express are now 10th on the log with 27 points while Tooro United remain at the bottom of the 16-table team after 21 matches with 21 points.

Kyetume FC shocked Mbarara City to a 4-3 loss in another league tie. Robert Ssentongo scored for Kyetume in the seventh minute before Mbarara responded almost immediately when Brian Aheebwa scored in the eight-minute bring the score level.

Vincent Kayizzi helped Kyetume regain their lead in the 11th minute before Aheebwa equalized again for the visitors in the 39th minute. Solomon Okwalinga struck the third goal for Mbarara in the 59th minute but Kyetume responded with an equalizing goal in the 67th minute via Ali Feni.

Ssentogo struck in the second minute of added time to ensure Kyetume, who remain in the relegation zone, got a winning goal at home.

Proline FC got a 3-1 win against BUL FC in another UPL match. Joseph Ssemujju struck the opener for BUL in the first minute of action but it did not dent Proline's fighting spirit at all.

The hosts scored in the 15th minute via Mustafa Mujuzi before Rodgers Mato struck twice in the 47th and 76th minutes to ensure they got a vital season win.

Proline will remain perched in 15th place while BUL are sixth on the log and both have played 22 matches.