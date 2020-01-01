SC Villa recover to sink Bright Stars as Kyetume FC beat Onduparaka FC

The Jogoos are now ten points behind table-toppers Vipers SC after securing a late win at Namboole Stadium on Friday

SC Villa came from a goal down to sink Bright Stars 2-1 in a Uganda Premier League match played on Friday.

Bright Stars took a deserved lead at the quarter-hour mark when Jamil Kalisa pounced onto a loose ball inside Villa’s box to stab home past keeper Saidi Keni.

The Jogoos were forced to wait until the second period to go level when Emmanuel Wasswa scored in the 64th minute after heading past keeper Godwin Kiwanuka.

Emmanuel Wasswa and Benson Muhindo's goals are enough to give us all 3 points at home.#StarTimesUPL #SCVBRI #SCV #TheJogoos🔵🔴✌ pic.twitter.com/3c1E3PB04o — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) February 28, 2020

Striker Benson Muhindo, who won the man of the match award, headed the winner home for Villa in the 78th minute.

Villa coach Edwardo Kaziba has hailed his charges for the comeback win saying they played according to instructions.

“Against Bul FC we did not play according to our pace,” Kaziba told reporters after the match.

“We played according to theirs but today [Friday] against Bright Stars, we played our game at our pace. That is why we won. We need to keep doing this to continue winning."

On the general performance, Kaziba said: “This was a very tough game and we had to dig very deep to find the win. Bright Stars started off very well and we had to work hard to get back into it. The boys showed desire."

The win has left Villa third on the log, ten points from catching up with leaders Vipers SC while Bright Stars, who suffered their ninth loss of the campaign, remain on 29 points but dropped to 10th position.

Meanwhile, Kyetume FC roared to a 3-2 win against Onduparaka FC in another league match.