SC Villa players urged by Kaziba to avoid complacency ahead of Express FC date

The Jogoos will be aiming at avenging the 1-0 loss suffered in the reverse league fixture against Wednesday's opponents

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba has asked his charges to avoid being complacent and focus on their forthcoming Ugandan Premier League assignment against Express FC.

The Jogoos were on duty last weekend and managed to overturn their first-leg loss to Ndejje University FC in the Uganda Cup by winning the second leg 3-0.

Ronald Ssekiganda, Emmanuel Wasswa, and Geoffrey Wasswa - who was making his debut - all struck in the second half to ensure the nine-time champions made it to the Round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate win.

The Red Eagles will be the next stop for Villa, and the former won the first round league clash by a solitary goal scored by George Ssenkaba.

Kaziba is, however, confident the result against Ndejje will have a positive impact on their league assignment.

"We came into the game knowing we needed to change the result," the tactician said referring to the Sunday win.

"I think the players were composed and followed the instructions. That is the reason why we claimed all points with the required margin of goals and thanks to the boys we achieved our goal.

"I have told the boys not to get complacent but shift focus to the game against Express FC."

The league match will be played on Wednesday at the Bombo Barracks Grounds from 16:00 EAT.

The 16-time league champions are placed sixth in the ongoing campaign with 28 points. They have played 16 matches and have managed eight wins, four draws, and as many losses. They have scored 23 goals and conceded 19.

They will be playing third-placed Express, who have collected 35 points from 16 matches as well.

They have claimed 10 wins, five draws, and a single loss, scoring 25 goals in the process and conceding eight.

Article continues below

Defending champions Vipers SC lead the race for silverware with 36 points. They have managed 11 wins, three draws, and two losses, scoring 36 goals in the process and conceding 14.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC are in second with 36 points as well but with an inferior goal difference.

Kampala Capital Council Authority (KCCA) FC and Police FC complete the top five teams on the table.