SC Villa outwit Express FC as Bright Stars down Maroons FC

The win for the Jogoos helped them narrow the gap with the current leaders Vipers SC to 10 points

Sports Club Villa defeated Express FC 1-0 in a mid-week Ugandan Premier League (KPL) tie at Bombo Stadium on Wednesday.

Midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa scored the all-important goal for SC Villa at home when he found the back of the net with a pinpoint header from David Owori's free-kick in the 70th minute.

Consequently, Wasswa was named the man of the match.

The Jogoos would have won the tie with a bigger margin had Ambrose Kirya and Owori been more clinical with their first-half chances. In both instances, Mathias Muwanga stood firm in the Express goal to ensure the duo were not posing any danger at all.

In the 60th minute, Kabonge could have added the second but his shot was blocked by his teammate Bashir Mutanda.

The win was enough to help SC Villa move to the third spot with 33 points after 19 matches while Express will remain at the 12th spot with just 21 points from the same number of matches as the Jogoos.

In another tie, Bright Stars collected all the points after beating Maroons FC 2-1.

Article continues below

Ronald Nkonge scored the opener for the hosts in the 22n minute but the lead did not last as Maroons scored the equalizer in the next minute via Abraham Tusubira's effort.

Sula Ssebunza scored the winner for the Matugga club to enable them to pick their fourth win of the season. The win did not enable Bright Stars to go ahead of Maroons on the log, though, as the latter remain 10th with 23 points, four more than their Wednesday tormentors, who are 13th.

Finally, Wakiso Giants and BUL FC shared spoils after a goalless draw in their match. Derrick Emukule was Wakiso's hero when he saved a last-minute penalty to ensure the tie ended in a draw.