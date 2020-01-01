SC Villa ordered to settle Kalyowa’s pending USh11.7M salaries

The player moved and won at the federation against his former club after he had played for 10 months without monthly salaries

Emmanuel Kalyowa won big against his former club SC Villa when the Fufa Disputes Resolution Chamber ordered the former champions to pay him USh11.7 million.

The fines the club has been ordered to settle accrue from the 10 months Kalyowa went without the monthly payment at the local giants in the absconded 2019/20 season.

“SC Villa have been ordered to pay the player his overdue payables of UGX 11,700,000 [Eleven Million seven hundred thousand Uganda Shillings] within thirty [30] days from the date [25.8.2020] of this decision,” Fufa resolution read.

“In the event that the amount due to Kalyowa is not paid by SC Villa within the stated time limit, the present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to Fufa for consideration.

“Kalyowa is directed to inform SC Villa immediately and directly of the account number to which the remittance is to be made and to notify the chamber of every payment received.”

In the cancelled season, where Kalyowa scored three goals, SC Villa finished third as they faced numerous struggles off-pitch.

The former Tooro United star is set to join another Premier League side as his SC Villa contract has already expired.

Meanwhile, BUL FC new star Davis Mutebi has explained why he left Police FC.

“But as you know, we always look for better things, so I just wish the team all the best,” Mutebi told Sports Nation.

“It was not an easy decision to leave Police because I love the team but I also have my targets and ambitions that’s why I decided to leave in tears.”

“But I don’t regret leaving Police, because I also didn’t start there; I was at Bright Stars FC, then Police FC and now I am at BUL FC.

“I am going to miss many things like my brothers I mean the players because we have, have been a family, my coaches and my few fans but the world is round so we shall meet again.”

He also explained why he crossed to the Jinja-based club.

“I joined BUL because it is also a good team, they are well organised and competitive, I am sure it’s a step towards achieving my targets.

“I am planning to be in the national team and to win trophies and even going abroad to play professional football.

“I expect a competitive season, I want to achieve a lot, so expect a good performance and a good display on the pitch.”

The next Premier League season is expected to start in October.