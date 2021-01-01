SC Villa leave it late to down Onduparaka by solitary goal in UPL

The win took the Jogoos to the seventh position with 22 points, a point more than their opponents

SC Villa have defeated Onduparaka by a solitary goal in a Ugandan Premier League match at Army Military Stadium on Sunday.

Nicholas Kabonge hit the only goal of the game in the third minute of second-half injury time to hand the six-time champions maximum points.

Both teams were lively in the first half, creating chances, but they lacked composure in the final third. It was the Jogoos who looked particularly dangerous but failed to capitalise on their chances.

Even after the break, the script was almost the same as the two sides struggled to get the ball into the back of the net.

It seemed there would be no winner until substitute Kabonge scored deep into additional time to hand his charges maximum points.

The win took the Jogoos to the seventh position, which is a place higher than their opponents. The former have 22 points from the 14 games they have played this season.

They have managed to collect six wins, four draws and as many losses, scoring 19 goals and conceding 17 in the process.

The Caterpillars have also won six games from the aforementioned number of UPL matches played, drawn three, and lost five and as a result, they are on 21 points.

Earlier, Uganda Revenue Authority FC claimed a 2-1 Premier League win over Vipers SC at the Arena of Visions Stadium in Bombo to go top of the table on Saturday.

Shafik Kagimu and Steven Mukwala scored for the Tax Collectors before Ceasar Manzoki found the back of the net for the Venoms late in the second half.

The Tax Collectors are now on 33 points, three clear of the second-placed Venoms.

SC Villa XI: Meddie Kibirige, Fred Agandu, Edwin Kiwanuka, Asuman Harishe, Gavin Kizito, Amir Kakomo, Muhammed Ssenoga, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Francis Olaki, Ronald Ssekiganda, Derrick Ndahiro

Subs: Dickson Ssenkooto, Abdallah Salim, Goffin Oyirwoth, Saddam Masereka, Ssekiranda, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang

Onduparaka XI: Tonny Kyamera, Gasper Adriko, Najib Tusaba, Hamza Geriga, Denis Andama, Hakim Magombe, Living Kabon, Amis Muwonge, Emmanuel Okech, Allan Busobozi, Joel Jangeyambe

Subs: Steven Kagiri, Moses Okot, Wasswa, Derick, Muhammed Kyeline, Oscar Agaba, Akoch, Noel Nasasira, Rogers