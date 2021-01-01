SC Villa's Kaziba reveals injury mitigation policy ahead of Kyetume FC showdown

The Jogoos have a number of key players ruled out but the tactician has said they have been forced to limit their training sessions

Sports Club Villa head coach Edward Kaziba has explained the injury mitigation measures they have undertaken ahead of their Ugandan Premier League tie against Kyetume FC at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Tuesday.

Kaziba will miss Emmanuel Wasswa and Francis Olaki, who are out due to various injury issues, but Andrew Kiwanuka may feature after recovering from a knock.

The coach said they have been forced to change their training programme in order to avoid more injuries.

“Since we nearly play three games a week, our main training drills are recovery sessions and correcting mistakes from the previous game. This is to avoid further injuries as you’re well aware that we average an injury a game lately," the Ugandan tactician said.

“Wasswa finished the first period of the UPDF game with discomfort in his ankle and he couldn’t continue. Olaki was injured in yet another aerial duel and both are doing individual training sessions and are out of this fixture. Derrick Ndahiro is also out because of yellow cards.

"But on a brighter note, Kiwanuka is fit for Tuesday’s game.

“The injury list remains the same, it’s only Kiwanuka who is now off it. In the meantime, we are working with the available players. They’re also good players and well equipped to finish the job [vs Kyetume].

“The boys went through the required recovery process on Sunday, on Monday we have worked on the errors from our previous two fixtures. Our aim is to overcome them if we are to come out of Njeru with maximum points."

Kaziba oversaw his first competitive game for SC Villa against Kyetume and this season's encounter serves as a memorable event for him. He will now have an opportunity, during the 11th match of the season, to help the Jogoos end a winless run that has stretched to two games.

“This fixture is very memorable to me," Kaziba added.

"The game against Kyetume was my first as a Villa head coach. It did not go as expected but it was a wake-up call for my team and me. Between the last time, we met and now is a very long time and very many things have changed with both sides.

"Playing against Kyetume on Tuesday is a chance for us to return to winning ways and also collect maximum points, a fate we, unfortunately, did not achieve last season."

Other players who Kaziba will miss in Njeru include Mohammedi Nsereko, who is ill, Nasser Lukwago, who has his knee injured, Moses Kiggundu with a hamstring problem and Abdalla Ssekandi, who is out due to a knee issue too.

Benson Muhindo is ruled out with a tibia strain, Olaki is out after a concussion while Alex Wasswa is out due to an ankle injury.

SC Villa's matchday squad:

Goalkeepers: Saidi Keni, Meddie Kibirige,

Defenders: Fred Agandu, Joseph Nsubuga, Andrew Kiwanuka, Asuman Harisheh,

Midfielders: Derrick Ssekiranda, Muhammed Ssenoga, Sadam Masereka, Amir Kakomo, Ronald Ssekiganda, Goffin Oyirwoth, Nicholas Kabonge,

Strikers: Isaac Ogwang, Faizah Muwawu, Faizo Kazibwe, Abdallah Salim,