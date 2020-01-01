SC Villa hint at fans return to stadium as Fufa gives go-ahead

The Jogoos have confirmed they will soon allow fans to watch their home matches but under strict Covid-19 guidelines

SC Villa have become the first club to confirm the return of fans to the stadium to watch their matches after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) issued a directive allowing the same.

The Ugandan Premier League (UPL) kicked off two weeks ago without fans owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but after clubs wrote to Fufa asking if they can be allowed to have less than 200 fans, Fufa has granted the same.

The Jogoos have now confirmed they are working on having fans return to the stadium soonest.

“With gratitude, we receive the letter from Fufa about the return of fans into football stadiums,” Villa wrote on their official website . “On this note there we can confirm that very soon we will be able to welcome fans again at the Bombo Military Barracks Grounds once the prerequisites set by Fufa are met.

“We will now work together with all the stakeholders to ensure that fans are safely guaranteed access to watch their team safely in the stadium.

“Fufa stipulates that only season ticket holders and a maximum of 200 will be guaranteed access to stadiums. As of today, Villa have more than 200 registered season ticket holders and we are working behind the clock to ensure that all our registered members get a chance of watching the team live in action at our home ground.”

The statement continued: “SC Villa registered members will be required to confirm their attendance by sending an email to matchday@scvilla.co.ug or call the office on 0755 236 384 or 0393 236 384 to book a spot at the stadium before 5 pm.

“All season ticket holders should wear their masks or access will not be granted. Adherence to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures as released by the ministry of health will be enforced.

“Drinks sold at the stadium must be in disposable containers and the service provider shall ensure safe disposal of all used containers. Sale of any cold foods shall not be allowed at the stadium.”

In the letter to all top-flight clubs, signed by Deputy Chief Executive officer Kiiza Decolas Hantali, Fufa said: “Fufa has received numerous outcries by clubs and stakeholders about the need to allow fans into stadia under the existing directives and guidelines from the President, Ministry of Health and other government agencies.

“Pursuant to Article 10(2) of the Fufa Covid-19 Regulations “spectators shall only be allowed with written permission from Fufa.”

Villa have already played three matches so far in this campaign losing their last encounter 2-1 against URA FC but won their home match 3-0 against Mbarara City.