SC Villa fall against BUL FC in Ugandan Premier League race

The former champions failed to get maximum points away in the top tier assignment

SC Villa lost the opportunity to reduce the gap between them and run away leaders Vipers SC after falling 2-1 away to Bul FC.

The Venoms had lost to URA 3-1 in their last league game giving Villa a good opportunity to narrow the gap. The hosts started the match on a high trying to get a goal and cool the nerves of the home fans.

However, it was the 16-time league champions who opened the scoring after 14 minutes. Yayo Lutimba brought in a beautiful cross from the wing and Ronald Magwali headed it in to give the former champions an advantage.

More teams

Joseph Ssemuji ensured the teams go to the break on the level terms after completing a good move by the hosts. It was a reward for the pressure the Arthur Kyesimira-led side had piled on Villa.

Article continues below

The striker completed his brace with nine-minutes to go and hand BUL maximum points. The team has now moved to the sixth position with 33 points from 23 matches. The win was ninth of the season, with six ending in a draw and the rest ending in a loss.

Villa remain third with 40 points after 11 wins, seven draws and five losses.

Vipers remain top of the table with 50 points, four more than second-placed defending champions KCCA FC.