SC Villa eliminate Kajjansi United to advance in Uganda Cup

The hosts put up a brave fight but still fell to the former champions by a solitary first-half strike

SC Villa have made it to the Round of 16 in the Uganda Cup after claiming a narrow 1-0 win against Kajjansi United.

The nine-time champions have not had a good run in the two recent editions, falling to minnows Kiboga Oung FC and Nkambi Coffee FC, respectively.

They were not going to find it easy against the Potters who had eliminated Vipers SC in the previous round.

The hosts were determined to get a positive result against the Ugandan Premier League outfit and they started with a high tempo amid cheers from their supporters.

Michael Male and Umar Kayemba had had good chances to score for their side but failed to beat Saidi Keni in Villa goal.

Despite having very experienced players on the pitch, the former champions had a tough time getting past their opponents.

The lone goal came in the 30th minute when Ronald Magwali managed to head in a good cross by Fred Agandu.

The second half was lively from both teams, but defenders and goalkeepers played their part to ensure neither of the two sides gets another goal with Villa advancing.

In other results, Kyetume FC won a penalty shootout against Homeboyz FC 4-2 to make it to the next round.

The two teams had played to a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Spartans FC lost 5-4 in penalties against Kataka FC as well after a 1-1 draw while Kiboga Young FC also managed to stroll to the next phase after a 1-0 win against Mvara Boys FC.