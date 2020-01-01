SC Villa, Ecopharm enter into bumper USh2.4B partnership deal

The sponsorship, that is expected to offer huge financial relief to Jogoos ahead of the 2020/21 season, will run for five years

Former Uganda Premier League champions Sports Club Villa and Ecopharm have signed a five-year USh2.4 billion partnership deal.

The deal will see Ecopharm Medical Centre or Aspire Centre provide medical assistance to SC Villa’s players and all staffs. The club will get up to USh484 million each season as the junior team, as well as their next of kin and the club’s staff, will also earn medical cover.

“This is a great day for SC Villa, as the club, we are looking at strategic development and partnerships,” SC Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru as was quoted by Football256.

“This partnership with our new partners Ecopharm grows our eco-system which will not only help the team but also the club and its members.

“Every strategic partnership that we bring on board will not only benefit the club but the community because SC Villa is a community-based club.”

Mubiru is confident the Ecopharm deal will convince other corporates to invest in football as there are potentially good returns.

“We have done a lot of negotiations with our partners and we are glad that we have brought out the best deal for the club,” the top official added.

“I hope that this sends a signal to the business community that football is a strategic field where they can invest and get value.

“I am delighted to announce to you that we have a partner that will not only have the welfare of the players but also interested in seeing a healthy community.”

There is also a discount for the club’s members who will visit Aspire Medical Centre courtesy of the deal.

“This deal will give our members a significant discount on all Ecopharm centres,” Mubiru concluded.

“Why Ecopharm? medicine is paramount to a player and we are proud to have them on board because this partnership brings significant importance to the club.”

The firm deals in medicine, cosmetics, baby care products, first aid kits, vitamins and herbal supplements and the new deal is expected to offer more stability to a club that has struggled off and on the pitch in the recent seasons.

The record Premier League winners finished third in the 2019/20 season.