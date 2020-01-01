SC Villa coach Kaziba promises to beef up squad with three signings

The Jogoos tactician reveals he will go for three new signings during the January transfer window

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba says he is targeting to strengthen in the January transfer window with at least three players.

The Jogoos surprised many with decent performances in the first round of the league where they lost only twice and finished third on the 16-team table. With the second round commencing next week, Kaziba says they want to be better.

“We had a good performance in the first round but we are not taking anything for granted,” Kaziba is quoted by Kawowo Sports. “If all goes well, we shall recruit a defender, a midfielder and a forward to strengthen the squad for better results.”

The Jogoos begin their second-round campaign with an away tie against URA on Tuesday, January 7 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Meanwhile, Vipers SC have remained a busy party in the secondary players’ transfer window with yet another great capture in Joseph Dhata, a young right back.

Dhata is an energetic and ball-playing right-back who has been part of the club’s youth set-up since he was captured from Buddo Secondary School in mid-2019.

The roving right-back also featured for the South Sudan U20 team in the 2019 Cecafa U-20 championship which was held in Uganda (Gulu and Njeru)..