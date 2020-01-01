SC Villa can still beat Vipers SC and KCCA FC to UPL title – Kaziba

The Jogoos coach insists they are still in the title race and will fight with the leading teams until the end of the season

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has maintained they still have a chance to win the Uganda Premier League title this season.

Kaziba was impressed after his side recovered from a goal down to beat Bright Stars 2-1 and has now stated his side can still catch up with leaders Vipers SC and defending champions KCCA FC at the top of the summit to win this season's championship.

“We still have a chance to win the league, there are six games remaining, those are possible 18 points; of which anything can happen. We haven't given up completely despite lying third on the table,” Kaziba is quoted as saying by New Vision.

The Jogoos have 43 points, six behind KCCA (49) and 10 adrift of the Venoms (53).

Meanwhile, Kaziba has hailed youngster Benson Muhindo for the excellent role he played in helping the Jogoos come from a goal down to beat Bright Stars 2-1 at Namboole.

“Muhindo has been excellent. When he came on, he gave the team direction of play by assisting and scoring a goal that has brought us three points,” Kaziba continued.

“Though, it does not surprise me he did all that because he is from our setup in the academy and that's what we have been grooming him for.”

Muhindo came off the bench to deliver a well-weighted cross, connected by Emmanuel Wasswa, to put Villa back on level terms after Jamil Kalisa had put Bright Stars in front 16 minutes into the opening half.

Muhindo, who provided the assist two minutes after being introduced on the hour mark, took matters into his own hands 15 minutes from full-time when he rose highest to head in Ibrahim Kibumba's corner kick.

Villa had lacked a spark in the first half, especially going forward, in a period that saw Ambrose Kirya, Ronald Magwali and Wasswa squander chance after chance.