SC Villa and Express FC are sleeping lions – Eturude

The midfielder made the claim after completing a two-year deal to join the Red Eagles ahead of the 2020/21 season

Abel Eturude has claimed Premier League sides Express FC and Sports Club Villa are sleeping Ugandan Premier League lions.

The midfielder explained why he thinks his new club Express and the Premier League record champions SC Villa have been performing below their capabilities.

“SC Villa and Express, I wouldn’t like to compare them to Onduparaka because those two are just sleeping lions but very great teams with great history even at the continental level,” Eturude told Sports Nation.

“But I wouldn’t rule out Onduparaka because it took a single season to make a brand for themselves, so they can build on that to make the team much greater.”

The former SC Villa midfielder was unveiled recently by Express after agreeing to a two-year contract and explained what motivated him to make the move.

“I made a decision that had a lot of risks especially with my career as a football player,” Eturude added.

“I felt I let my friends, fans and family down at some point. It hurts because I personally hate discouraging anyone but I always believed all things happen for the good.”

As he hopes to start a new life at Express, the Ugandan has revealed what he would want to achieve with the club.

“Yes, I have my personal plans and ambitions especially after being out of action for a full season,” he stated.

“I will need to work hand in hand with the technical team which is willing to help me out because they know my capabilities.

“Besides my own plans, God has the best and perfect plans for me and I will need to trust in him more.”

Eturude had expressed his satisfaction for joining the Red Eagles after a season without action due to illness.

“I feel so great to join Express, it’s a big club with great history and it’s one of the few clubs at least every football player would love to play for,” Eturude explained.

“This club has great ambitions and I believe we shall work hand in hand with the technical team and the fans so that we restore the pride of Express. In God all things are possible.

“Express are a big brand in Ugandan football. I was contacted by the club and they told me about their ambitions and why they needed my services.

“They have the head coach I have worked with and I know his capabilities.”

Eturude is among the many Ugandan players who have switched loyalty ahead of the 2020/21 season that is set to start on October 17.