SC Villa's aim is to sit at the top and be an example to others - Nkemba

The administrator has lauded the team for a good campaign in the abandoned 2019/20 season

SC Villa interim coach William Nkemba says he is keen to help the team get to the top as an example to other Ugandan Premier League (UPL) teams.

The administrator was put in place in 2018 to help the team get forward and challenge for top honours. The official insists the objective has not changed and they are determined to set the bar for other UPL teams in the country.

"Our aim is to sit at the top, to be an example to other clubs, and we are working towards reviving and regaining our glory," Nkemba told Nation Sports.

The experienced administrator has also given a positive report regarding the team's governance. He went on to laud the team for their good performances in the abandoned season.

The 16-time-champions finished the season in third position with 46 points, eight behind eventual winners Vipers SC.

"There are so many aspects in which we can rate clubs performances and one of them is the visible aspect which is the performance on the field," Nkemba added.

"We came out and competed strongly and at the time the league was ended, we still had a chance of winning the trophy and I salute the player for the great spirit they displayed in ending third though that’s not the place that Villa would desire to be."

The Jogoo also struggled financially at some point, and players went six seasons without pay.

"At the heart of our plans is improving players’ welfare and this will involve diversifying our revenue streams.

"There are structures and models that we are working on to be able to maintain financial sustainability which will then inform and translate into a lot of welfare for players but I also don’t look at the players only but also the other staff because today in modern football the core staff are players but there are so many other staff at the club," he revealed.

"We intend to improve in that area next season. We have so many plans and strategies laid out that we would like to roll out starting with the announcement which we shall make to the Villa family first before the world out there and we are looking for a better and more improved experience next season.



"But in general, I will look at so many areas in terms of governance, the general welfare of the club, financial sustainability and I will agree we had a lot of challenges in those many areas but on the field, we did very well especially in comparison with the past season where we survived relegation."



The interim committee includes Norbert Kazibwe who serves as the secretary, Haruna Jjagwe who is the treasurer and Moses Matovu who is the technical chairman. So what have they achieved since 2018?

"We have tackled so many issues regarding governance and I have been reporting to directors who appointed the committee I lead and they have made good strides in this regard," Nkemba continued.

"So we are ready to engage in with our fans and the whole Villa fraternity to explain and present to them the structures proposed, approved and developed that would catapult us to the glory we want to have as Villa."