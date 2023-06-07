'Say no more' - Rafael Leao posts cryptic Instagram story amid reports that he's among AC Milan stars left fuming by Paolo Maldini's exit

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is reportedly among those not happy with Paolo Maldini's exit from the club, after his reaction on social media.

Maldini and Massara left club on Tuesday

Players reportedly left fuming

Leao posted cryptic message

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Rossoneri defender left his post unexpectedly on Tuesday, after alleged disagreements over recruitment strategy in what was thought to be a heated meeting with club directors and owner Gerry Cardinale. Director of football Frederic Massara also parted ways as a result of said talks, with the club seemingly in disarray behind the scenes - much to the disapproval of some of their star players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is perhaps most evident with Portugal forward Leao, who recently signed a five-year deal despite strong interest from around Europe, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old posted a puzzled face emoji on Twitter on Monday, followed by the above video on his Instagram story with the words "say no more" playing in the background.

WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN? Alongside Leao, the Daily Mail reports that Sandro Tonaldi, Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez are also disappointed by Maldini and Massara's departures. Maignan has been touted for a move to Chelsea in recent months, as they look to find a long-term replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.