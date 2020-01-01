Savio: Fufa must set minimum wage for Uganda Premier League players

The Cranes defender challenges the local Federation to come up with good working conditions in the top-flight to boost competition

Uganda defender Savio Kabugo has challenged the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) to embark on improving conditions of players in the league to ensure more competition.

Kabugo says the playing conditions in Uganda are on a different wave-length compared to most African leagues.

“Our league would be the best if they [Fufa] set financial standards so for any team to compete, they must have a minimum allowance to their players,” Kabugo, who plays for Ethiopian side Sebeta City, is quoted by Daily Monitor.

More teams

Kabugo, 25, a Uganda Cup winner with SC Victoria University in 2013, has played for KCCA FC, URA FC, Proline FC and SC Villa in the Ugandan league.

“We enjoy talking about all the positive things in Uganda’s football talent-wise, but the players also need an improvement in their working conditions,” Kabugo continued.

Only a handful of Uganda Premier League (UPL) teams like KCCA, Vipers, URA, Bul, Wakiso Giants, and Express FC, pay players reasonable wages while non-payment is the song elsewhere. Even those clubs that attempt to pay well remain secretive of the terms of reference.

“Many players give up on their careers due to empty promises at their clubs yet the legal framework of enforcing payments is weak.

“We are more talented than most countries where our players go but those countries treat soccer as serious business. They have professional set-ups and football is a means of survival. That is why players in those leagues push on until they reach the top. It is frustrating playing here [in Uganda].”

Kabugo’s towering figure is fondly remembered by the Cranes fans for his thunderous ninth-minute header against Ghana in the penultimate 2015 Afcon qualifier at Namboole Stadium.