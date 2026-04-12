Al-Nassr strengthened their Saudi Pro League title grip last night, beating Al-Khulood to reach 73 points and maintain top spot with just a few rounds remaining.

Saudi star Nawaf Boshail underlined his status as one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s primary assist providers at Al-Nassr, delivering the decisive pass that allowed the Portuguese forward to open the scoring against Al-Khoudoud in the 28th round.

The goal arrived in the 15th minute as Ronaldo ghosted into the box, collected Bushel’s perfectly weighted pass, and slotted the ball home, highlighting their blossoming understanding.

Bouchal has now provided six assists for Ronaldo in the Roshen League, three of them this season.

Al-Nassr’s goals came from Ronaldo (15’) and João Félix (47’), underlining their side’s control over the proceedings.

With six matches left and a five-point cushion, Al-Nassr are eyeing the decisive phase of the title race, with the Round 32 showdown against Al-Hilal on 7 May shaping up as a potential crowning moment should they keep this form.

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