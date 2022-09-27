Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT: Lineups confirmed for pre-World Cup friendly

The USMNT close out their pre-World Cup friendly slate on Tuesday in Murcia, Spain, against Saudi Arabia.

Gregg Berhalter has named his Starting XI for the USMNT's final World Cup tune-up match, against Saudi Arabia.

USMNT LINEUP: Turner, Yedlin, Long, Zimmerman, Dest, Acosta, McKennie, Adams, Pulisic, Pepi, Reyna

SAUDI ARABIA LINEUP: Alyami, Alghannam, Alamri, Albuhayhi, Abdulhamid, Alhassan, Sharahili, Aldawsari, Alnajei, Bahbri, Albrikan

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs USMNT on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It will be broadcast on FS1, TUDN, & UniMas.

There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom & India.