Saudi Arabia is the new Real Madrid! Sergio Ramos could join Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Ahli prepare $20m-a-year offer

Sergio Ramos could follow in the steps of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo and shift base to Saudi Arabia as Al-Ahli prepare a $20m-a-year offer.

Ramos is currently a free agent

Might join a Saudi Pro League outfit

Al-Ahli keen to sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League continues with their efforts to sign the biggest stars. After getting ex-Real Madrid players Benzema and Ronaldo, they have set their sights on the former Los Blancos centre-back, who is set to hit free agency at the end of this month following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has already announced his exit from the French capital after two underwhelming seasons where he failed to achieve the goal of winning the Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Mundo Deportivo, Al-Ahli is keen to get him onboard and is preparing an annual offer of $20m for him. However, the amount quoted is far from what Ronaldo and Benzema earn with Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, respectively.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Earlier in February, Marca reported that Al-Nassr were trying to land Ramos to reunite him with Ronaldo. But the rumours fizzled out as the defender was still a PSG player and was still pursuing his dream of the Champions League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Ramos indeed heads to Saudi Arabia. The defender has already retired from international football and might prefer a less demanding league in the twilight of his career.