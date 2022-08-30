Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between Sassuolo and AC Milan on TV in the United Kingdom and United States.

AC Milan will be looking to keep up their solid start to their Serie A title defence as they take on Sassuolo at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore, on Tuesday.

Sassuolo have had a mixed start to the season, losing 3-0 to Juventus before narrowly beating Lecce and being held to a 2-2 draw by ten-man Spezia.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have amassed seven points from their three games, with a 1-1 draw away to Atalanta sandwiched between a 4-2 win over Udinese and a 2-0 victory against Bologna to ensure they sit second in the standings - just behind Napoli on goal difference.

Stefano Pioli's men will also be protecting an unbeaten run of 19 games when they take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Sassuolo vs AC Milan Date: August 30, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET

How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

For viewers in UK, the clash between Sassuolo and AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 8 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In the US, Serie A games can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app throughout the 2022-23 season.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 8 BT Player U.S. ESPN+ ESPN app

Sassuolo squad and team news

The home side are set to be without defender Mert Muldur, who picked up a knock in Sassuolo's league opener against Juventus, as well as long-term absentee Hamed Junior Traore.

Another one on the road to recovery is Filip Romagna, with the midfielder having been stuck on the sidelines since March.

Sassuolo possible XI: Consigli; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Pinamonti, Kyriakopoulos

Position Players Goalkeepers Pegolo, Consigli, Russo Defenders Marchizza, Ayhan, Rogerio, Ferrari, Muldur, Romagna, Toljan, Erlic, Tressoldi, Kyriakopoulos Midfielders Henrique, Harroui, Obiang, Frattesi, Traore, Lopez, Thorstvedt Forwards Pinamonti, Berardi, Alvarez, Ceide, D'Andrea, Defrel

AC Milan squad and team news

Interestingly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available for selection for Tuesday's tie, with the Swede having been out of action due to a serious knee issue since May.

A muscle injury that midfielder Rade Krunic sustained in the Udinese win will keep the Bosnia-Herzegovina international out for another game.

Going forward, scorers from the last win, Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud, should continue in the starting XI alongside new signing Charles De Ketelaere.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud