‘I can’t describe how I feel’ – Sasere buzzing after Hamrun Spartans’ Maltese league triumph

The Nigerian striker is on cloud nine after Tas-Sikkina were declared as champions of the 2020-21 Maltese Premier League campaign

Franklin Sasere disclosed he finds it extremely hard to describe his emotion after winning the Maltese Premier League diadem with Hamrun Spartans.

Having garnered 56 points from 23 outings, Mark Buttigieg's men – who were unbeaten in their last 18 league games - occupied the summit of the Maltese top-flight table, with five more points than closest rivals Hibernians.

The competition was placed on a hiatus since March 7 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, Spartans were handed the domestic title on Friday despite being unable to see out their remaining fixtures, following the cancellation of the league.

In a chat with Goal, the Lugano FC loanee, who played a huge role as Hamrun Spartans ended their 30-year wait for the league title, revelled in his club’s recent achievement.

“I can’t describe how I feel at the moment because this is the happiest moment of my life as a professional footballer,” Sasere told Goal.

“When I joined the Spartans at the beginning of the season, my ambition was to win laurels and I never thought it would be so quick.

“I’m thankful to God and I say a big congratulations to the management, coaches, players and supporters of this great team. We all achieved this together and I feel proud we made history against all odds.”

History won’t forget the name ‘SASERE’ pic.twitter.com/LEz80tDK5T — Franklin Sasere 🇳🇬 (@saserefranklin9) April 9, 2021

Even with his league triumph, the former Sunshine Stars ace appears a bit disappointed for not walking away with the Golden Boot – after finishing three goals short of eventual winner Kevin Rosero.

The Colombian striker, who represents Santa Lucia, found the net on 17 occasions, but his team finished in the eighth position with 29 points.

“I feel so sad about that. I want it so badly and that’s was the only reason why I wanted the league to resume so I can be the highest goalscorer, nevertheless, we got the league why is more important," the Nigerian continued.

Article continues below

When asked if he would return to his Swiss elite division side following the expiration of his loan deal, or make the move permanent, the 22-year-old was tactful with his response.

“I want to enjoy this victory first, take a break and sit down with my manager to know what and where next," he concluded.

Thanks to their league win, Hamrun Spartans will feature in next season’s Champions League.