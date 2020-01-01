Sarri's Juventus have the worst Serie A stats of the club's nine title winning seasons

The Bianconeri limped to another Scudetto after an underwhelming end to the 2019-20 campaign

Maurizio Sarri's Juventus have posted the worst Serie A statistics from the club's last nine title-winning seasons.

Juve were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on July 26. Sarri's men clinched the Scudetto with two matches to spare, but benefitted greatly from the inconsistent form of their main title rivals Inter, Atalanta and Lazio.

The Bianconeri only picked up two victories from their final eight matches, and finished the campaign with back-to-back defeats against Cagliari and Roma.

After wrapping up their domestic schedule with a 3-1 loss at home to the Giallarossi, Sarri admitted that his side's motivation levels had dwindled.

While looking ahead to a Champions League last 16 showdown against Lyon, the Italian boss said Juve knew the title was all but wrapped up after last month's win against Lazio.

"A little fear can do us good. After Lazio we felt the championship was won and we had a mental decline," Sarri told reporters.

The truth is that Juve have failed to reach the same heights as in previous years throughout the season, which is reflected in their final points tally.

Their latest haul of 83 is the lowest number they've amassed in the last decade, and they also conceded more goals than in any of their previous eight title successes - 43. Juve have recorded their worst goal difference of that period (+33) along with the highest number of defeats (seven) and the smallest final points gap between the top two clubs.

21 - #Juventus dropped 21 points from leading positions in Serie A this season, the most points dropped by a title winner in the competition's history, overtaking Roma's 20 in 1982-83. Return. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 2, 2020

To make matters even worse, the Turin-based outfit have dropped 21 points from a winning position, more than any other title-winning side in Serie A history, beating Roma's previous mark of 20 set in 1982-83.

Sarri also saw his team beaten in both the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia finals, but he could end up silencing many of his critics if he can deliver the Champions League later this month.

Juve haven't won the competition since 1996 and face an uphill battle to reach the quarter-finals this time around having been beaten 1-0 by Lyon in the first-leg of their first knockout tie.

The Bianconeri will be rewarded with a last-eight clash against either Real Madrid or Manchester City if they can complete a comeback against the French outfit on Friday.