Watford manager Rob Edwards has confirmed forward Ismaila Sarr has recovered from an injury earlier than expected and will be available for selection against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday.

The Senegal international last featured for the Hornets in the 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on August 30 and though he scored and played for 90 minutes, he picked up an injury in the process.

The setback forced him to sit out the next fixture - 1-1 draw against Rotherham United - but according to Edwards, he has now recovered and will be in contention to feature at Ewood Park.

“Ismaila Sarr is fit again now and it will be good to have him back among us," Edwards told the club's official website, adding: "It was only a minor problem that he had and it was going to be a week to 10 days.

"It was only a week in the end, so it’s great to have him back. We are in a good place and the squad is competitive. We are happy with where we are at going into Tuesday’s game.”

So far in this campaign, Sarr has managed two goals from five matches. He scored his first of the season against West Bromwich Albion in a 1-1 draw on August 8.

Last season, Sarr made 22 Premier League appearances for the Hornets, scored five goals and provided two assists.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast defender Hassane Kamara is a doubt for the fixture after being forced off against Rotherham United last time out with a muscle strain.

Watford are currently placed sixth on the 24-team table with 13 points from eight matches. They have managed three wins, four draws and suffered one defeat.