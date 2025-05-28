'Sarr Man' - Lyrics & video of Tottenham fans' song for Pape Matar Sarr to the tune of iconic David Bowie track

Tottenham fans have cooked up a chant for Pape Matar Sarr, belting it out to the tune of David Bowie's iconic 'Starman.'

Snapped up from Metz in the summer of 2021, Pape Matar Sarr had to bide his time before finally breaking into the Spurs first team during the 2022-23 campaign under Antonio Conte.

But it’s under Ange Postecoglou where the young midfielder has truly come into his own. The Aussie boss has clearly placed his trust in Sarr, and the 21-year-old has repaid it with eye-catching performances full of drive, tenacity, and composure.

With crucial goals both at home and on the European stage, and relentless box-to-box energy, Sarr has become a key figure in Tottenham's engine room.

No surprise, then, that the fans have embraced him with open arms — and a new chant to match. Spurs faithful are singing his name loud and proud, as he cements his status as one of their new terrace heroes.

Here, GOAL brings you the lyrics and meaning behind the popular song.

'Sarr Man' song lyrics

The lyrics to the song can be found below:

There's a Sarr Man

Who's magic on the ball.

He plays for Tottenham Hotspur

And he comes from Senegal!

You can listen to the song here!

'Sarr Man' song tune

The Lilywhites faithful have put together this chant for Pape Sarr, to the tune of 'Starman' by iconic English musician David Bowie, an early 70's hit.

You can listen to the legendary track below!

What is 'Sarr Man' football song about? Meaning explained

The "Sarr Man" chant is a terrace-born tribute to Pape Matar Sarr, created by Tottenham supporters to celebrate his growing influence on the pitch and his Senegalese roots. Sung proudly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the tune is a lively show of appreciation for Sarr's dazzling midfield displays.

The message behind the song is simple but heartfelt — it celebrates his flair, his "magic on the ball," and the progress he's making in a Spurs shirt. The chant is a way for fans to show their support every time he steps onto the field.

