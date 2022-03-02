Sarr's important return results in more chances for Watford – Kamara

Watford defender Hassane Kamara believes the return of Ismaila Sarr and the presence of Emmanuel Dennis will help the team in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Sarr returned to the Hornets squad after recovering from injury and also helping Senegal to lift the Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon. While Nigeria’s Dennis has scored nine top-flight goals from 24 appearances so far in this season, Sarr has managed five from 16 outings.

According to the 27-year-old Ivory Coast player, who signed for the Hornets in January from OGC Nice and has gone ahead to feature in every Premier League game under manager Roy Hodgson managing three clean sheets in the previous six matches, Sarr is a fast player.

“In the team, we have [Emmanuel] Dennis who is a very good player. When he scored [against Aston Villa] it’s great for him and the team,” Kamara told the club’s official website.

“Alongside him, the comeback of Ismaila [Sarr] is important because he is a fast player. We have more chances created with him and with Joshua [King] – he is a really good player, a strong player. With him, the team is more confident.

“We also have other players like Cucho [Hernandez]. Every time he comes on the pitch, he does good things. Joao Pedro is another one.

“Offensively we are very good. When I came the players told me that defensively we need to improve, but now defensively we are better, we have to try and change to score a lot of goals.”

Kamara is also confident Watford will avoid relegation after their solid display against Manchester United which saw them keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

“I think we can stay in the Premier League; it’s close between 14th and 20th,” Kamara continued. “We will try to attack because, now we are better defensively, we have to try to go more offensive and we will have a chance to win any game.

“If we win our games we will stay in the Premier League, we just have to focus on our matches. It will be difficult, but we will focus on the teams ahead of us. We have to play as we did against Aston Villa.”

On playing under former England manager Hodgson, Kamara said: “When he came, we had 10 days without a game and during those days we worked defensively.

“Even after that time we continue to work defensively, but the training isn’t just for the defenders, it is for the whole team. After that, we are more confident because everyone knows what he wants from us.”

Kamara has also admitted he was dreaming to play in the Premier League at one point.

“[Playing in the Premier League] is a dream come true,” he added. “When I played in France, in my head I thought that if I don’t play in the Premier League in my career, something is wrong. Every time I think about that and I play in the Premier League, I am very satisfied.

“The football is very different here from in France. Here it is more intense, it is very difficult and all the time from the first minute to the last everyone is running. It is very difficult, but I like that.”

Kamara will hope to keep his starting role when Watford host Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Sunday.