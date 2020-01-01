Sarr can be one of the best in the Premier League – Watford’s Capoue

The 31-year-old midfielder feels the Senegal international has all it takes to be a success in the English top-flight

Watford star Etienne Capoue has rated his teammate Ismaila Sarr as a top player and believes he can be one of the best in the Premier League.

The highly-rated forward arrived at Vicarage Road last summer from French side Rennes for a club-record fee of £30m and despite suffering a number of injury problems, the winger has proved to be an asset for the Hornets.

Sarr has scored six goals and provided four assists across all competitions and recently played a key role as his side handed a surprise defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool, scoring twice and setting up another in the encounter.

Capoue feels the 22-year-old winger, who is gradually adapting to life in England, has the talent to be successful in the English top-flight.

“I knew about Ismaïla from his time in France. He will be a top player; he can be one of the best in the Premier League,” he said.

“He’s shy because he doesn’t speak English, but with us French speakers he’s really funny.”

Capoue along with Sarr will hope to help struggling Watford return to winning ways and boost their relegation survival chances when they face Leicester City on Saturday following last weekend’s defeat against Crystal Palace.