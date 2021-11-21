Sarr a little sad after Manchester United penalty incident - Watford manager Ranieri

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri was left impressed with Ismaila Sarr, who held his head high against Manchester United as the Hornets secured a memorable 4-1 win, despite missing a penalty in Saturday's Premier League outing.

In the 11th minute, the hosts won a penalty and the 23-year-old stepped up to take the spot-kick, however, David de Gea was up to the challenge and denied the Senegal international.

But in the 28th minute, the hosts took the lead when Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis provided the delivery for Joshua King to score the opener.

Sarr then doubled the advantage in the 44th minute when he converted a Kiko assist.

Donny van de Beek halved the deficit for the Red Devils when he scored from a Cristiano Ronaldo pass after the half-time break, but it did not stop the hosts.

Dennis was at it again when he set up Joao Pedro for the third in stoppage time before the Super Eagle completed a Ben Foster pass moments later to make it 4-1 for the hosts at Vicarage Road.

Ranieri went on to substitute Sarr in the 68th minute and introduced Cucho, and the manager has since explained the reason for the change and went on to laud the Teranga Lion for his performance.

"I didn’t want to risk him, he runs a lot," the tactician told the club's official website later on.

"Now and over the next few days, the doctor will see everything. All my players played very well. I was very happy with Sarr because, after the penalty incident, he scored the goal. I think he is a little less sad today."

Morocco international Imran Louza was also involved for the hosts for the first time since September and his manager was impressed with his influence against a quality opponent.

"He played very well and all his teammates also played very well," Ranieri continued.

"I’m very happy with Louza because it is not easy to come with a new manager and play your first match against Manchester United."