Sarpong: Ghanaian striker reveals Simba SC talks after Rayon Sports extension fails

The Ghanaian forward has revealed the Tanzanian giants are already talking to his agent over a possible transfer

Ghana striker Michael Sarpong has confirmed he has held talks with Simba SC over a possible transfer.

The 24-year-old striker is currently a free agent after Rayon Sports fired him three months after he protested the decision to suspend player salaries and wages owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Rayon were keen to re-sign the striker, the Rwandan giants have reportedly dropped their interest and are now keen to sign Togolese striker Alex Harlley Nyarko.

More teams

Sarpong has now confirmed that Simba officials have held talks with him over a possible transfer and it could be made public soon.

“We have an agreement in place and everything seems to be going smoothly, hopefully, the deal can be sealed in the near future. The contract is being worked on between my agent and Simba,” Sarpong is quoted as saying by New Times.

“There are just a few minor details we are yet to agree on.”

Sarpong joined Rayon Sports in 2018 and has been one of their key strikers, topping the goalscoring chart with 16 goals during the 2018-19 season and he led the side to clinch their ninth league title.

Sarpong is confident he will replicate the same form if he signed for Simba.

“I believe in my craft and the ability to succeed anywhere,” he said. “If I sign for Simba, I will make sure to give my best for the club’s success. All I require is a good working environment,” Sarpong continued.

Meanwhile, Simba midfielder Jonas Mkude will miss their league match against Mwadui FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Article continues below

The Taifa Stars player picked up an injury during the friendly against KMC, and despite returning to training under the care of fitness trainer, he will not be fit to face Mwadui, in a match Simba must-win after dropping points in their first match against Ruvu Shooting.

“We don’t want to rush him back and must wait for a clearance from the team doctor,” Simba’s team manager Patrick Rweyemanu told reporters on Friday.

Simba will also miss the services of Sudanese player Sharraf Shaiboub, who is still stranded in his native country owing to the lockdown imposed by the government to help curb the spread of Covid-19.