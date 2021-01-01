Sao Paulo vs Flamengo: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

A thrilling victory over Internacional leaves the Rio side on the verge of a second straight title

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It now comes to an end with the last round of fixtures on Thursday, with all 20 teams in action simultaneously.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo:

It has been a turbulent season for defending Brazilian and South American champions Flamengo, but one they can now finish by retaining their Serie A crown.

Pep Guardiola's former assistant Domenec Torrent was chosen to replace the wildly successful Jorge Jesus, but lasted a matter of months in the hotseat before being sacked in favour of Sao Paulo legend Rogerio Ceni.

Ceni oversaw Fla's shock Copa Libertadores exit at the hands of Racing Club but has kept them competitive in their bid to retain the Serie A title, with the Rio club coming from behind to beat Internacional and go two points clear ahead of the last day of the season.

Ceni's charges need only match Inter's result in their final match against Sao Paulo, already safely qualified for the 2021 Libertadores, to be confirmed as champions once more.

Should Inter triumph over Corinthians and Flamengo fail to win, however, the title will be on its way to Porto Alegre by virtue of the Colorados' superior goal difference.

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz , where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Brasileirao 2020 is exclusive to Fanatiz outside Brazil and the Balkans.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Sao Paulo vs Flamengo Fanatiz

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo team news and preview.

Sao Paulo interim boss Marcos Vizolli makes several changes for his final game in charge before Hernan Crespo take over, with former Atletico Madrid full-back Juanfran likely to be benched.

Rodrigo Caio had been a doubt for the visitors after taking a heavy knock at the weekend, but he has been cleared to play at the Morumbi. .

Inter are without the suspended Victor Cuesta, with Ze Gabriel set to replace the Argentine defender.

Watch all this weekend's Brasileirao matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Internacional vs Corinthians Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Ceara vs Botafogo Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Atl Mineiro vs Palmeiras Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Bahia vs Santos Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Bragantino vs Gremio Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Paranaense vs Sport Recife Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Fluminense vs Fortaleza Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Atletico GO vs Coritiba Fanatiz February 25 4:30pm/7:30pm Vasco vs Goias Fanatiz

Watch the Brasileirao live on Fanatiz.