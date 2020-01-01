Santos terms Ssekisambu's reported KCCA FC exit 'fake news'

The midfielder is among seven players who have been linked with the axe as the club restructures

Erisa Ssekisambu's agent Ronnie Santos has dismissed the midfielder's reported exit from KCCA FC.

Santos, however, revealed Ssekisambu's contract at the former league champions is set to expire in the next few days but he further revealed talks of a possible contract extension between the two parties are underway.

“[Erisa] Ssekisambu contract expires in three days to come [6th June 2020], so, how could he be sacked? And moreover, talks are underway for a possible new two-year deal,” Santos told Sports256.

More teams

“The reason I call it fake news, if KCCA FC, are to make any official announcement, they use the club PRO [Public Relations Officer], club website and social media platforms.

“I and my client haven’t received any communication from KCCA in regards to that issue, but have seen wrong information circulating in the media saying he has been sacked.

“I have been contacted by club officials recently and they know the truth of the matter. So, the false news that Ssekisambu has been chased at Lugogo, I term it as fake written by a dead journalist.

“But, if it happens that he got the information from a KCCA official, then that person doesn’t deserve to be at KCCA because we all respect KCCA and all know what it can do.

“Ssekisambu is still an official KCCA FC player until June 6th according to our contract and he is expected to receive his wages up to now.”

The agent further says the rumours about his client could damage his relationship with the club given the negative impact it has created.

“It is very bad, the wrong information written about my client has caused negative effects. I condemn the writer of this, and if it happens that a club official made this announcement, it is shaming the club I respect so much, a club I support, a club I have always done business with and a club I wish to always do business with,” said Santos.

“But I don’t expect a KCCA official to make such defamatory utterances. But I think, whoever wrote this crap, is trying to damage the KCCA brand.”

Santos revealed where they have not agreed with the club in as far as contract extension is concerned as he seeks to see his client remain at the club longer.

Article continues below

“One of the club administrators called about a possible two-year new Ssekisambu deal and we requested for UShs 80million sign-on fee and the club was offering UShs 35million, something we didn’t agree on,” stated Santos.

“They had an option of increasing on Ssekisambu’s monthly wage and we reduce the sign-on fees. And my suggestion was to first meet my client before we continue with the negotiations.”

Other players who could leave KCCA are Sadam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba, Jamal Malyamungu, Simon Sserunkuma, Nicholas Kasozi and Jackson Ndunda.