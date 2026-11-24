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Santiago Gimenez returns to Stadion De Kuip with FC Porto in the Champions League and vows not to celebrate if he finds the net against former club Feyenoord. The Mexican striker also pointed to Feyenoord's struggles after losing possession as an area Porto aim to exploit.

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Gimenez makes emotional return to De Kuip

FC Porto striker Santiago Gimenez returns to Stadion De Kuip to face former club Feyenoord in matchday five of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase. With both teams sitting on three points from four matches, Gimenez wants to score and help Porto win, yet made clear he will hold back any celebration.

"If I score, I won't celebrate out of respect for the club that opened the doors of Europe for me and that has always cherished me," Gimenez said. "The time I spent here was very good, and it's always special to come back. I'm returning with a new shirt and I want to win. I'd also like to score, because this is football, it's the Champions League, and it's a dream come true."

Gimenez identifies Feyenoord tactical weakness

Having spent his formative years in European football in Rotterdam, Gimenez believes his familiarity with Feyenoord's style gives FC Porto a clear angle to target. He highlighted their ball-playing habits alongside vulnerabilities once possession turns over.

"I already know Feyenoord, I know how they play, what they want and what they are looking for," Gimenez said. "Based on my experience at the club, I would say that they like to have the ball, but that they have some difficulties after losing possession. That's what we're going to try to exploit."

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Fond memories of fans and Bayern farewell

Gimenez spoke warmly about his bond with Feyenoord supporters and former team-mates, noting he still keeps in touch with Anis Hadj Moussa and Ezequiel Bullaude. He recalled a two-goal display against Bayern Munich as his standout memory before leaving Rotterdam.

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"I miss the fans. We had a very special connection. Not only me, but also my family," Gimenez said. "The game against Bayern Munich. It was one of my last games at De Kuip. It was a very special night, I scored two goals and said goodbye to the fans. They will always be in my heart."

Tough atmosphere awaits in must-win tie

Gimenez warned his FC Porto team-mates to expect a hostile De Kuip crowd, adding: "We have to be very mature, intelligent, and do what we have to do on the pitch."

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Expected to start from the bench behind Pepe, Andre Silva and Borja Sainz, Gimenez could play a decisive role as Francesco Farioli's side chase a vital European victory in Rotterdam.