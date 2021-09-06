'Sane showed his quality' - Bayern Munich winger hailed by Flick for star turn as Germany thrash Armenia

The attacker has endured a difficult start to the season at Allianz Arena, but was much improved in his latest outing at international level

Hansi Flick hailed Leroy Sane after seeing the Bayern Munich winger produce a star turn in Germany's rout of Armenia on Sunday.

Germany took a major step towards qualifying for the 2022 World Cup by thrashing Armenia 6-0, leapfrogging their opponents into top spot in Group J in the process.

Sane was handed another start after netting in Die Mannschaft's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein, and although he wasn't among the scorers this time Flick was impressed by his overall contribution.

What has been said?

"I think he showed what quality he has," the Germany boss told reporters. "I am happy when he is so agile, so active, because he is on the move with an ease that is impressive.

"At the moment you have the feeling that he has a lot of self-confidence. That's exactly what he needs. He's on a really good way."

Sane turns a corner

Sane has struggled for form and fitness since joining Bayern from Manchester City in July 2020, and has been subjected to whistles and boos from the fans at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, the 25-year-old's latest performances on the international stage suggest he can still make a big difference in the final third when fully fit, and he could have the chance to build up his confidence even further when Germany take on Iceland in midweek.

Flick on Adeyemi

Flick also reserved special praise for RB Leipzig striker Karim Adeyemi, who became the first player born in this millennium to find the net for Germany when he rounded off the scoring against Armenia.

"Karim showed what he showed in Salzburg at the beginning of this round: that he is a good enforcer in the penalty area and that he acts very self-confidently," said the 56-year-old coach.

Adeyemi, 19, added on marking his international debut in style: "I'm happy about my debut - with one goal straight away, that makes it all the more beautiful."

