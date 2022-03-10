Sanctions on Abramovich a 'ploy to ruin Chelsea' - Fans allege
The British government has punished Roman Abramovich due to his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the wake of the recent invasion of Ukraine.
The billionaire can still sell the club even though his assets have been frozen among other financial sanctions.
With this development, the reigning European champions now face an uncertain future as they cannot sell tickets for matches, meaning only season ticket holders will be able to attend games in person.
As expected football fans went on social media to weigh in on this matter, with so many contrasting reactions greeting the news.
Many fans feel there is envy toward Chelsea's recent successes in football and have brought this to the fore in a bid to allegedly send the Blues into "extinction".
For some - who are not Chelsea fans, it was an opportunity to throw banter at the reigning Fifa World Club Cup kings.
This will no doubt be a bitter blow to manager Thomas Tuchel, who is now facing the prospect of not only being unable to improve his squad, but also one of a summer exodus.
