Sancho will stay at Dortmund for at least another season, says Kehl

The 20-year-old is wanted by Manchester United but the German side will not budge on their insistence on keeping him

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl expects Jadon Sancho to stay at the club for "at least" another season.

The 20-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, though the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said last week that the England international will definitely spend the 2020-21 campaign with the German club, while Sancho himself said he "loves" playing for them.

Kehl reiterated that Sancho wants to stay and that the Bundesliga outfit have no interest in letting him go.

"Jadon is happy to stay. He has a contract until 2023," Kehl said.

"I see him on the pitch and he is very happy. Everyone is very happy to have him. He is going to be here for at least one more season.

"This team is the best we had. We have a mixture of very good, young, and mature players. We tried to develop the team in the last few years. Hopefully we can win titles in the next season because titles are what matter the most in the end."

Meanwhile, Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney believes having the former Manchester City player in the team will help Lucien Favre's men to a successful season and praised 17-year-old signing Jude Bellingham.

"Jadon will be playing for us," he said. "He is a great talent. I hope he will help us win great things. I embrace him with open arms.

"Jude has impressed everybody. He is a very good player. There will be no discrimination of age and he will get his chances sooner or later. We should see more of that young player in the near future."

Sancho is not the only young player thriving in the Dortmund first-team. Striker Erling Haaland has been prolific since his arrival in January and Kehl expects big things from the 20-year-old.

“Hopefully, Haaland can follow the same path as [Bayern's Robert] Lewandowski,” Kehl said. “He needed some time to develop to be at this level. Haaland is an amazing talent. He is very passionate and has that winning mentality which we desperately need. Hopefully he stays healthy and contributes to our cause.”