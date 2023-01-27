Sancho pushing for Man Utd recall after three-month absence as Ten Hag hints at end to winger’s exile

Jadon Sancho may be welcomed back into Manchester United’s plans for the FA Cup fourth round clash with Reading following a three-month absence.

England international last played in October

Forced to train away from first-team group

May figure in squad for FA Cup clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international winger has not figured for the Red Devils since being withdrawn shortly after half-time in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22. During the World Cup break, Sancho was forced to take on an individual training programme and remained out of favour with Erik ten Hag when domestic action resumed in late December. The 22-year-old is, however, now back in full training and a decision is set to be made on his potential involvement against the Royals at Old Trafford on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told reporters when asked for an update on Sancho’s situation: “He is training with the team and we will see. So he's improving, he's making steps and we will make the decision after training. I said he's on the way back, he's making steps, he's back in team training and we have to see when he's ready to go back into games.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho has struggled for consistency since completing a £75 million ($93m) transfer to United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, with just eight goals and four assists recorded through 52 appearances in all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? While Sancho is pushing for a place in Ten Hag’s plans for the meeting with Reading, Diogo Dalot has been ruled out with a muscular injury and there is a “question mark” over Luke Shaw’s involvement.