Sancho and Haaland lead the names on European Golden Boy 2020 final shortlist

The Borussia Dortmund duo are contenders for the highly coveted individual award after outstanding years at Westfalenstadion

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are among the names on the final shortlist for the 2020 European Golden Boy award.

The final 20 nominations for the annual prize distributed by Italian newspaper Tuttosport have been confirmed, with the continent's best player under the age of 21 set to be revealed on December 14.

Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt have all won the award in the past, while last year's prize was given to Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix following his breakthrough season at Benfica.

Sancho finished second in the 2019 voting while his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Haaland came in fourth after a prolific start to the 2019-20 campaign at Red Bull Salzburg, which ultimately earned him a move to Westfalenstadion in January.

Both men are in contention to win the prize again this time around, with Sancho now reportedly valued at around €120 million (£108m/$140m) after another outstanding year in Germany while Haaland is attracting attention from Real Madrid after scoring 21 goals in his first 23 outings for BVB.

Elsewhere, Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati and Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies have both been nominated for the second time, while Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has also been included.

Six players have been nominated from the Premier League in total, with Manchester City pair Phil Foden and Ferran Torres making the final cut along with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Wolves striker Fabio Silva, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka.

Barcelona's new signing Sergino Dest has also been named in the final 20, having been rewarded for a bright start to his career at Ajax with a €21 million (£19m/$20m) move to Camp Nou.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are representing Real Madrid in the shortlist, while Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, Paris Saint-Germain defender Mitchel Bakker, Lille forward Jonathan David, Ajax prospect Ryan Gravenberch, Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai, and Milan playmaker Sandro Tonali complete the nominees.

The final winner will be decided by a panel of 40 journalists from across Europe, with a new name set to be carved on the trophy as the next generation of talent continues to emerge.

Golden Boy 2020 final nominees in full:

Mitchel Bakker - PSG

Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes

Jonathan David - Lille

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

Sergino Dest - Barcelona

Fábio Silva - Wolverhampton

Ansu Fati - Barcelona

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax

Mason Greenwood - Manchester United

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea

Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus

Rodrygo - Real Madrid

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Jason Sancho - Borussia Dortmund



Dominik Szoboszlai - Red Bull Salzburg

Sandro Tonali - Milan

Ferrán Torres - Manchester City



Vinícius Junior - Real Madrid