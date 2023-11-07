'It's not enough' - San Diego Wave boss Casey Stoney reacts as Alex Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw and Co suffer shock OL Reign defeat in NWSL playoffs

San Diego Wave boss Casey Stoney disappointed after her team suffered a shock defeat in the NWSL playoffs against OL Reign.

Stoney reacts to San Diego Wave's defeat

San Diego Wave went down 1-0 against OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe to play one last time in the NWSL final

WHAT HAPPENED? After topping the league table at the end of the regular season, a star-studded San Diego Wave were expected to go all the way, but on Monday, they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of OL Reign and crashed out of the competition.

Manager Casey Stone was left disappointed after her team's exit as he wrote on Twitter, "Not the way we wanted it to end but still so much for these players, this club & our incredible fans to be proud of. League champions, record crowds & a second playoff semi-final in a row, two years into our existence. Still, I know it’s not enough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While players like Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw are out of the playoffs, USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe will get an opportunity to play the last match of her illustrious professional career in the NWSL final against Gotham FC.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? The grand finale between OL Reign and Gotham FC will be played on November 11 at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.