Sammon: Police FC sign second keeper ahead of new season

The Law Enforcers have added a player into the goalkeeping area as they strive to beef up the squad for the new season

Police FC have intensified their transfer activities after landing the services of goalkeeper Oloka Sammon.

The 23-year-old has agreed to join the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract which has an option for extension.

Police have confirmed the arrival of Sammon on their social media pages by stating: “Police have acquired the services of 23-year-old keeper Oloka [Sammon] in a move to strengthen the department next season.

"Oloka put pen to paper on a three-year-deal at our offices in Kibuli, with an option for extension.”

On signing the new deal, Sammon told the media: “I really feel great joining Police. It was one of my aspirations to play in the top league. I am going to give it my best and the team should expect a good performance.”

Police CEO Fahad Lumu, who was present when the transfer was sealed, welcomed the player to ‘the Cops’ by saying: “He is young blood joining the club with a lot to learn and a new talent to look out for.

“With the 15 clean sheets kept from his former club, he will be an asset in our goalkeeping department.”

Goalkeeping coach Richard Kansole also spoke highly of the new signing by saying: “We are equipping our department to make it competitive in the coming season. The two signings [Oloka and Ikara] will be instrumental to the club and we have hope in them.”

Before signing for Police, Sammon previously turned out for Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) regional league teams, Lukaya Town Council Football club, and Northern Elephant.

He managed to keep 15 clean sheets with Lukaya Town in the previous season attracting scouts in the process.

His arrival comes just a week after the club beat UPL champions Vipers SC and URA FC to the services of another experienced keeper Tom Ikara.

Ikara was a target for the two giants but opted to sign for the ambitious Police side, who have also captured the services of former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje.