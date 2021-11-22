Samatta opens goal account but Royal Antwerp suffer defeat to Sint-Truiden

Mbwana Samatta came off the bench to score his first goal of the season as Royal Antwerp suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sint-Truiden in a Belgian Pro League fixture on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Tanzania international was introduced in the 63rd minute to replace Michel-Ange Balikwisha with his team trailing 2-0.

Truiden took control of the game played at Stadion Stayen from the onset and they scored the opener in the 31st minute through Daichi Hayashi before Aboubakary Koita made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.

Antwerp then waited for the introduction of Samatta to reduce the deficit in the 82nd minute but despite a late rally to snatch something from the game, Truiden stayed tight at the back.

After a closely fought 30 minutes, Truiden punished Antwerp for their poor defending after the unmarked Hayashi controlled a well-weighted cross from Guinea international Mory Konate to beat goalkeeper Jean Butez for the opener.

Six minutes later, the home team doubled their lead when Koita combined well with Yuma Suzuki, who in turn squared the ball to him in the dangerzone, and he lifted it over the advancing Butez for a 2-0 half-time lead.

The second half saw Antwerp come back a more rejuvenated side and they almost cut the lead in the 56th minute when Radja Nainggolan put through Michel-Ange Balikwisha but his weak effort was stopped by goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt.

Another scoring opportunity for Antwerp fell to Michael Frey four minutes later, but his first-time left-footed effort was punched out for a fruitless corner by Schmidt.

The introduction of Samatta, who is on loan from Turkish side Fenerbahce, gave Antwerp some hope and it was the striker, who riffled home their lone goal with eight minutes left to the final whistle.

It was Samatta’s first goal since joining Antwerp where he has already managed 10 appearances and raked in 356 minutes of play.

Despite the defeat, Antwerp remained second on the 18-team table with 27 points from 15 matches while Truiden moved two places up to position 10 with 21 points from 15 outings.

Samatta and Antwerp will shift their focus to the Europa League where they face Eintracht Frankfurt in their Group D fixture at Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday.