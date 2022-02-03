Samatta on target as Alhassan’s Royal Antwerp subdue KV Kortrijk

Mbwana Samatta was on target as Royal Antwerp defeated KV Kortrijk 2-0 in Wednesday’s Belgian top-flight outing.

The Tanzania international found the net in the first half to help the Great Old extend their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Having failed to win any of their last five matches, the Guys welcomed Royal Antwerp to the Guldensporenstadion – aiming to put an end to the poor run.

That ambition got a massive boost as their visitors were reduced to 10 men after Birger Verstraete was given his marching orders by referee Jasper Vergoote.

Even at that numerical disadvantage, they took the lead eight minutes later through Samatta who put the ball past goalkeeper Marko Ilic after he was teed up by Radja Nainggolan.

Despite their hosts’ pouring attacks, they could not restore parity as the first half ended 1-0 to their disadvantage.

Karim Belhocine’s men continued their push for the leveller but that yielded no result as the visiting team put up a solid defensive display.

Eight minutes after the hour mark, Kortrijk’s attempts to come back into the fixture faded into the thin air as their Algerian import Abdelkahar Kadri was shown a red card for serious foul play.

With the game evenly balanced in terms of player numbers, Royal Antwerp doubled their advantage in the 90th minute through super-sub Pieter Gerkens.

Samatta – who now boasts four league goals in the 2021-22 campaign – was subbed off for Johannes Eggestein in the closing stages of the game.

Nigeria prodigy Pieter Gerkens held sway in the middle and was impressive for 76 minutes before making way.

Whereas, Nill De Pauw (Congo DR), Luete Ava Dongo (Congo DR), Yassine Ben Hamed (Algeria), Opoku Ampomah (Ghana), Bruny Nsimba (Angola), and Abdoulaye Seck (Senegal) were not dressed for action.

For KV Kortrijk, Gambia's Muhammed Badamosi, Comoros' Faiz Selemani and former France youth international of Malian descent Sambou Sissoko were in action from start to finish.

Unfortunately, Pape Habib Gueye (Senegal), Rachid Alioui (Morocco), Jonah Osabutey (Ghana), and David Henen (Togo) were not listed.

Having accrued 50 points from 25 matches, Antwerp remain second in the First Division A log. They host Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday.